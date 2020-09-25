Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Back Page

BSF seizes 1,000kg Hilsa being smuggled into India

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

India's Border Security Force has seized 1,000 kg of Hilsa -- worth Rs nine lakh -- while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated check-post in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday.
During routine checking at the checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing the fish hidden inside the upper hood of a truck, the BSF spokesman said.




The truck driver, the vehicle and the fish were handed over to the customs authorities at Petrapole, he said.
The estimated value of the seized fish was around Rs nine lakh in the Indian market. The apprehended truck driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, the officer said.
The driver claimed that he had gone to Bangladesh with his truck containing motor parts and when he was returning after unloading the goods he was offered Rs 6,000 by a man in Bangladesh for delivering the bags to a person at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, he said.
Hilsa from Bangladesh, particularly those found in Padma and Meghna, is highly savoured across West Bengal.   -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSF seizes 1,000kg Hilsa being smuggled into India
HC orders judicial inquiry over ‘slain’ N’ganj schoolgirl
Students to be evaluated internally to get promoted to the next class
Self-defence statement on Sept 27
India reaffirms commitment to help combat Covid-19
Dhaka seeks solution to Rohingya crisis, wants Asia’s prosperity
CPA takes step to gear up Karnaphuli River dredging
Increase vehicle fitness testing centres, HC to BRTA


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft