BSF seizes 1,000kg Hilsa being smuggled into India





During routine checking at the checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing the fish hidden inside the upper hood of a truck, the BSF spokesman said.









The truck driver, the vehicle and the fish were handed over to the customs authorities at Petrapole, he said.

The estimated value of the seized fish was around Rs nine lakh in the Indian market. The apprehended truck driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, the officer said.

The driver claimed that he had gone to Bangladesh with his truck containing motor parts and when he was returning after unloading the goods he was offered Rs 6,000 by a man in Bangladesh for delivering the bags to a person at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

Hilsa from Bangladesh, particularly those found in Padma and Meghna, is highly savoured across West Bengal. -Agencies India's Border Security Force has seized 1,000 kg of Hilsa -- worth Rs nine lakh -- while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated check-post in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday.During routine checking at the checkpost in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing the fish hidden inside the upper hood of a truck, the BSF spokesman said.The truck driver, the vehicle and the fish were handed over to the customs authorities at Petrapole, he said.The estimated value of the seized fish was around Rs nine lakh in the Indian market. The apprehended truck driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, the officer said.The driver claimed that he had gone to Bangladesh with his truck containing motor parts and when he was returning after unloading the goods he was offered Rs 6,000 by a man in Bangladesh for delivering the bags to a person at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, he said.Hilsa from Bangladesh, particularly those found in Padma and Meghna, is highly savoured across West Bengal. -Agencies