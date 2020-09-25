HC orders judicial inquiry over ‘slain’ N’ganj schoolgirl





The court also ordered the Chief Judicial Magistrate to record statements of the investigation officers, victim and the three accused who made confessional statements and the people who had link with the incident.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rana passed the order after hearing on a revision petition filed by five Supreme Court lawyers.

According to the court order the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Narayanganj may allow the lawyers of the accused, victim, her parents and the public prosecutor concerned of the case to appear before the inquiry committee during recording of their statements, if necessary. The judicial probe report will have to be submitted before the bench by November 4.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir along with Md Asad Uddin appeared for the revision petition while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state during passing the court order.

On August 25, Advocate Shishir Monir filed the revision case on behalf of five other Supreme Court lawyers - Md Asad Uddin, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Md Ashraful Islam, Md Al Reza Amir and Md Misbah Uddin.

A case was filed on August 6 with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station that claimed the girl was abducted on July 4 and police arrested three youths - Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil - who had reportedly confessed to two Narayanganj courts that they had 'abducted,' 'raped' and 'murdered' the girl.

Meanwhile, the families of the accused alleged that the arrestees had been tortured so much by the police that they were forced to confess to crimes that they did not commit.









They also claimed that they were forced to cough up at least Tk47, 000 as bribes to Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station SI Shamim, former Investigation Officer (IO) of the abduction case to ensure the well-being of the suspects.

On August 23, after 49 days, the girl's safe return home immediately invalidated the confessional statements and raised questions about how the false confessions of the rape and murder had been obtained.



