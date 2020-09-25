Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Students to be evaluated internally to get promoted to the next class

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The authorities of schools and colleges in the country will promote the students to the next class on the basis of internal evaluation systems without auto promotion.
Prof Ziaul Haque, chairman of Dhaka Education Board confirmed the matter after meeting with chairpersons of the country's different education boards on Thursday in the capital.
He did not comment on the development of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and other equivalent exams at the meeting.
Prof Ziaul Haque said there is no legal barrier to promoting students. But there has to be an evaluation system.
He said students of class six and seven will be promoted to the next class based on the performances in the normal class held till March 15 followed by class broadcast on Sangsad TV as well as online classes.
However, if it becomes possible to reopen the educational institutions then the school authorities will take exams or otherwise conduct online class evaluation or internal assessment to promote students of class eight to nine, said the board chairman.
"Promotion is an internal decision of each educational institution and if needed, Bangladesh Examination Development Unit (BEDU) will issue additional guidance or notice," he said.
The school authorities will evaluate students of class nine based on the internal performance including online class and assessment to be promoted to class ten, Prof Ziaul Haque added.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSF seizes 1,000kg Hilsa being smuggled into India
HC orders judicial inquiry over ‘slain’ N’ganj schoolgirl
Students to be evaluated internally to get promoted to the next class
Self-defence statement on Sept 27
India reaffirms commitment to help combat Covid-19
Dhaka seeks solution to Rohingya crisis, wants Asia’s prosperity
CPA takes step to gear up Karnaphuli River dredging
Increase vehicle fitness testing centres, HC to BRTA


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft