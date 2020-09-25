Students to be evaluated internally to get promoted to the next class





Prof Ziaul Haque, chairman of Dhaka Education Board confirmed the matter after meeting with chairpersons of the country's different education boards on Thursday in the capital.

He did not comment on the development of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and other equivalent exams at the meeting.

Prof Ziaul Haque said there is no legal barrier to promoting students. But there has to be an evaluation system.

He said students of class six and seven will be promoted to the next class based on the performances in the normal class held till March 15 followed by class broadcast on Sangsad TV as well as online classes.

However, if it becomes possible to reopen the educational institutions then the school authorities will take exams or otherwise conduct online class evaluation or internal assessment to promote students of class eight to nine, said the board chairman.

"Promotion is an internal decision of each educational institution and if needed, Bangladesh Examination Development Unit (BEDU) will issue additional guidance or notice," he said.

The school authorities will evaluate students of class nine based on the internal performance including online class and assessment to be promoted to class ten, Prof Ziaul Haque added. -Agencies















