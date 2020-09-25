Self-defence statement on Sept 27





After closing of testimonies, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the first Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka fixed September 27 for the self-defence statement.

The court examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 34, said Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

Earlier on August 2, New Market Police Station Sub Inspector Alamgir Hossain Majumder, also Investigation Officer of the case submitted charge sheet accusing two of the principal's maids, Rita Akhtar alias Swapna, 35, and Ruma alias Reshma, 30, of the murder.

On February 10, police recovered the body of Parvin from her apartment at Sukanya Tower in the city's Elephant Road.

On the next day, a case was filed against the two domestic help with New Market police in connection with the murder.









Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin was the principal of Eden Mahila College in the tenure of 2009 to 2012.





The recording of testimonies in the former principal of Eden Mahila College, Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin murder case ended on Thursday.After closing of testimonies, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the first Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka fixed September 27 for the self-defence statement.The court examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 34, said Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.Earlier on August 2, New Market Police Station Sub Inspector Alamgir Hossain Majumder, also Investigation Officer of the case submitted charge sheet accusing two of the principal's maids, Rita Akhtar alias Swapna, 35, and Ruma alias Reshma, 30, of the murder.On February 10, police recovered the body of Parvin from her apartment at Sukanya Tower in the city's Elephant Road.On the next day, a case was filed against the two domestic help with New Market police in connection with the murder.Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin was the principal of Eden Mahila College in the tenure of 2009 to 2012.