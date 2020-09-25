Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020
Home Back Page

Saarc FMs Meet

India reaffirms commitment to help combat Covid-19

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020

Foreign ministers of Saarc countries on Thursday held their annual informal meeting virtually, where India reiterated its commitment to the regional group to help combat Covid-19.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his statement at the meeting, reiterated India's steadfast commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) in building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia.
He reiterated India's continued commitment to assisting countries in the Saarc region in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jaishankar called upon Saarc member states to collectively resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism, including the forces that nurture, support and encourage an environment of terror and conflict.
The annual informal meeting of the Saarc Council of Ministers was chaired by Nepal and saw the participation of all Saarc member-countries. The physical informal meetings of Saarc foreign ministers have been an annual feature since 1997 on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) sessions to exchange views on Saarc issues. But this time, it could not be held as there was no UNGA session due to the pandemic.
Today's meeting received a report from the Saarc secretary-general on the status of regional cooperation since the last informal meeting of the Saarc Council of Ministers in New York on September 26 last year.
The meeting reviewed regional efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
   -Agencies


