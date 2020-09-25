Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
Home Back Page

CPA takes step to gear up Karnaphuli River dredging

20 more grab dredgers to be procured

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has taken an emergency step to expedite the works of Capital Dredging of the Karnaphuli River.
In order to expedite the dredging works, Shipping Secretary Mesbahuddin will arrive in Chattogram on October 4.
He will hold talks with the representatives of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to speed up the dredging works of the Karnaphuli.
The CPA has taken the project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic meters of waste from the Karnaphuli.
Presently, the Authority has decided to dredge more than 50 lakh cubic meters of waste from the river.
In this connection, CPA sent a proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for approval. For this reason, the Shipping Secretary is arriving Chattogram to see for himself the existing situation of siltation of Karnaphuli.
Presently a total of 10 grab dredgers, locally made, are engaged to dredge the river.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Project Director and the Chief Hydrographer of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) said, a total of 14 lakh meters of mud had so far been dredged from the river.
The fresh dredging resumed in December last year after remaining suspended for a long time. The contractor appointed for the project has already completed nearly one kilometre of dredging from Sadarghat to Feringhee Bazar.
Arifur Rahman said, "We are now procuring 20 more grab dredger for the project to complete it in one year."
Presently 10 grab dredgers are engaged in dredging the river Karnaphuli, he said.
'E-Engineering Limited' was appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk242 crore in May 2018.  Funded by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), the company was supposed to dredge out 42 lakh cubic metres of mud to remove siltation and keep the river navigational.
But during the dredging, the contractor failed to continue the works, because, 31 inch diameter Suction Hopper Dredger could not carry out the dredging works.




The contractor and the experts said the river-bed of the Karnaphuli was filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other waste.


