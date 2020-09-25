DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 6.64 points or 0.13 per cent to 4,978 and the DSE Shariah Index also rose slightly to 1,126, but the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.28 points to 1,701 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was Tk 8.81 billion as against Tk 8.82 billion in the previous day. Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 172 closed higher, 128 ended lower while 56 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 185,393 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 348.21 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,946 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,892 billion in the previous session.

The insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with Nitol Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 257 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Rupali Life Insurance, Rupali Insurance, and Beximco.









The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 37 points to close at 14,219 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 16 points to close at 8,528.

Of the issues traded, 151 advanced, 92 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 275 million.



