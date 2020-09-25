Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:35 AM
latest
Home Business

Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The total number of mobile phone subscribers nearly doubled in the last eight years thanks to the government's commitment and push to digitise the country.
But the number of mobile phone subscribers witnessed a declining trend in the last seven months during the period from January to July 2020, due to Covid- 19 outbreak, according to data released by  the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
The number of mobile phone subscribers stood at 164.282 million at the end of July 2020 while they reached 86.559 million at the end of January 2012, according to data by telecom regulator.
Apart from this, the number of mobile phone subscribers reached 165.572 million at the end of December 2019, according to data by the telecom regulator.
The subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 76.084 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 49.100 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 34.417 million, and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 4.681 million until July 2020, the BTRC revealed the data.
Until the end of January, the subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 36.997 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 16.520 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 23.881 million and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 1.250 million. In the same period, Airtel Bangladesh Limited (Airtel) and Pacific Bangladesh Telecom Limited (Citycell) had 6.107 million and 1.804 million subscribers respectively, as per the BTRC.




Besides, the total number of mobile phone subscribers reached 161.29 million as of June 2020, according to data by telecom regulator.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump tech war with China changes the game for US business
UK C-19 policy threatens hundreds of thousands of jobs: Ryanair
Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence
Air industry urges rapid testing instead of quarantine
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years
Federal Insurance approves 5pc cash dividend
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft