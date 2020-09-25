Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years





But the number of mobile phone subscribers witnessed a declining trend in the last seven months during the period from January to July 2020, due to Covid- 19 outbreak, according to data released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The number of mobile phone subscribers stood at 164.282 million at the end of July 2020 while they reached 86.559 million at the end of January 2012, according to data by telecom regulator.

Apart from this, the number of mobile phone subscribers reached 165.572 million at the end of December 2019, according to data by the telecom regulator.

The subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 76.084 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 49.100 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 34.417 million, and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 4.681 million until July 2020, the BTRC revealed the data.

Until the end of January, the subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 36.997 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 16.520 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 23.881 million and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 1.250 million. In the same period, Airtel Bangladesh Limited (Airtel) and Pacific Bangladesh Telecom Limited (Citycell) had 6.107 million and 1.804 million subscribers respectively, as per the BTRC.









Besides, the total number of mobile phone subscribers reached 161.29 million as of June 2020, according to data by telecom regulator.





The total number of mobile phone subscribers nearly doubled in the last eight years thanks to the government's commitment and push to digitise the country.But the number of mobile phone subscribers witnessed a declining trend in the last seven months during the period from January to July 2020, due to Covid- 19 outbreak, according to data released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).The number of mobile phone subscribers stood at 164.282 million at the end of July 2020 while they reached 86.559 million at the end of January 2012, according to data by telecom regulator.Apart from this, the number of mobile phone subscribers reached 165.572 million at the end of December 2019, according to data by the telecom regulator.The subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 76.084 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 49.100 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 34.417 million, and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 4.681 million until July 2020, the BTRC revealed the data.Until the end of January, the subscribers of Grameen Phone Ltd (GP) stood at 36.997 million while Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) had 16.520 million, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited had 23.881 million and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd (Teletalk) had 1.250 million. In the same period, Airtel Bangladesh Limited (Airtel) and Pacific Bangladesh Telecom Limited (Citycell) had 6.107 million and 1.804 million subscribers respectively, as per the BTRC.Besides, the total number of mobile phone subscribers reached 161.29 million as of June 2020, according to data by telecom regulator.