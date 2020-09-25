Video
Friday, 25 September, 2020
Federal Insurance approves 5pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Federal Insurance Co. Ltd approved 5pc Cash Dividend at the company's 32nd virtual annual general meeting held recently.
Enamul Hoq, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting, Vice Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Alhaj Md. Abdul Khaleque, Directors, Independent Director, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A M M Mohiuddin Chowdhry, Senior Executives and a good number of Shareholders participated in the discussion through digital platform. 




The AGM also approved annual Accounts for 2019 of the company . The Shareholders appreciated the performance of the Company mainly increase of FDR despite huge Claims paid and hard competition. The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin, EVP and Company Secretary.


