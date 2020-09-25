

AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

Alhajj Salim Rahman is the Managing Director of KDS Group, which consists of KDS Garments Industries Ltd., KDS Accessories ltd., KDS Apparels Ltd., KDS Logistics Ltd., KDS IDR Ltd., KDS Textiles Ltd., KYCR Coil Industries Ltd., Steel Accessories Ltd., KDS Poly Industries Ltd.

He held the position of Director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as Director of AIBL. Salim Rahman has earned his Master's in Business Administration from the USA.

Vice Chairman Hafez Alhajj Mohammad Enayet Ullah is one of the founder directors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. He also is the president of Moulvi Bazar Merchant Association and Bangladesh Whole Sale Spices Merchant Association.















Alhajj Salim Rahman and Hafez Alhajj Mohammad Enayet Ullah have been elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Executive Commitee (EC) of the Board of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) respectively. They were elected unanimously in the 351st meeting of the Board held on Wednesday, says a press release.Alhajj Salim Rahman is the Managing Director of KDS Group, which consists of KDS Garments Industries Ltd., KDS Accessories ltd., KDS Apparels Ltd., KDS Logistics Ltd., KDS IDR Ltd., KDS Textiles Ltd., KYCR Coil Industries Ltd., Steel Accessories Ltd., KDS Poly Industries Ltd.He held the position of Director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as Director of AIBL. Salim Rahman has earned his Master's in Business Administration from the USA.Vice Chairman Hafez Alhajj Mohammad Enayet Ullah is one of the founder directors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. He also is the president of Moulvi Bazar Merchant Association and Bangladesh Whole Sale Spices Merchant Association.