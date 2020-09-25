Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:35 AM
latest
Home Business

AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

Alhajj Salim Rahman and Hafez Alhajj Mohammad Enayet Ullah have been elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Executive Commitee (EC) of the Board of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) respectively. They were elected unanimously in the 351st meeting of the Board held on Wednesday, says a press release.
Alhajj Salim Rahman is the Managing Director of KDS Group, which consists of KDS Garments Industries Ltd., KDS Accessories ltd., KDS Apparels Ltd., KDS Logistics Ltd., KDS IDR Ltd., KDS Textiles Ltd., KYCR Coil Industries Ltd., Steel Accessories Ltd., KDS Poly Industries Ltd.
He held the position of Director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as Director of AIBL. Salim Rahman has earned his Master's in Business Administration from the USA.
Vice Chairman Hafez Alhajj Mohammad Enayet Ullah is one of the founder directors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. He also is the president of Moulvi Bazar Merchant Association and Bangladesh Whole Sale Spices Merchant Association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump tech war with China changes the game for US business
UK C-19 policy threatens hundreds of thousands of jobs: Ryanair
Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence
Air industry urges rapid testing instead of quarantine
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years
Federal Insurance approves 5pc cash dividend
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft