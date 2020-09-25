Uttara Bank holds business development confce



A conference on 'Business Development and Prevention of Money Laundering-2020' of Uttara Bank Ltd was held on thursday through video conference.Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, was present as the chief guest, says a press release.Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem (CAMLCO), Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman of the bank were present as special guest.Higher executive along with all BAMLCO and all employees of the bank were also present in the conference.