Italian 30-year bond yield hits record low





Matteo Salvini's far-right League failed to deal a fatal blow to Italy's coalition government in regional elections held on Sunday and Monday and voters approved

a referendum cutting the number of seats in parliament, both making a snap election less likely.

Italian bond yields tumbled on Tuesday and on Wednesday the 30-year yield dropped to as little as 1.76per cent in early trade .

10-year yields fell to their lowest since early October last year at 0.83per cent. Bond yields were down 2 to 3 basis points across Italy's curve.

"With the odds for snap elections also remote after recent votes, investors should thus remain comfortable to capture carry in BTPs," Commerzbank analysts told clients, referring to a trade where investors use cheap funds to invest in higher-yielding assets like Italian bonds. -Reuters















AMSTERDAM, Sept 24: Italy's 30-year bond yield fell to a record low on Wednesday, still supported by local election results which reduced the likelihood of a snap national election, while broader focus was on weak business activity readings across the euro zone.Matteo Salvini's far-right League failed to deal a fatal blow to Italy's coalition government in regional elections held on Sunday and Monday and voters approveda referendum cutting the number of seats in parliament, both making a snap election less likely.Italian bond yields tumbled on Tuesday and on Wednesday the 30-year yield dropped to as little as 1.76per cent in early trade .10-year yields fell to their lowest since early October last year at 0.83per cent. Bond yields were down 2 to 3 basis points across Italy's curve."With the odds for snap elections also remote after recent votes, investors should thus remain comfortable to capture carry in BTPs," Commerzbank analysts told clients, referring to a trade where investors use cheap funds to invest in higher-yielding assets like Italian bonds. -Reuters