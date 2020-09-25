Video
ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

SHANGHAI, Sept 24: ByteDance has applied for a tech export licence in China as it races to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end US government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds.
The Beijing-based firm submitted the application to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and is awaiting a decision, it said on its Toutiao online news platform on Thursday, without referring to ongoing talks over its US operations.
The application comes about a month after China revised its list of technologies subject to export bans or restrictions for the first time in 12 years, in a manner which experts said gave the government a say over any TikTok deal. It can take up to 30 days to obtain preliminary approval to export such technology.
Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters on Thursday that the application has been received and would be handled in accordance with relevant regulations and procedures.




ByteDance has said its deal with Oracle and Walmart will see the creation of a standalone US company and does not involve any transfer of technology, though Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok US source code.   -Reuters


