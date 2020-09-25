Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:35 AM
latest
Home Business

Huawei for synergy across five tech domains

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivers a keynote speech at Huawei Connect 2020 in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivers a keynote speech at Huawei Connect 2020 in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

Annual flagship event - Huawei Connect 2020 - hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry to discloses its major strategies, opened on Wednesday in Shanghai, China.
 In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for the ICT sector.
The focus of this year's event is "Creating New Value With Synergy Across Five Tech Domains," says a press release.
Moving forward, Huawei will focus on applying ICT technologies to industries and providing scenario-specific solutions along with its partners to help enterprises grow their businesses and help governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.
At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech said: "As more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence, the ICT sector will see incredible potential for growth. We look forward to opening this new chapter together with our partners."
Guo shared Huawei's leading practices in helping build smart enterprises, campuses, and cities, by integrating ICT technology with industry know-how and providing scenario-specific solutions to create value for governments and enterprises in regard to their major business systems.
In the next phase, Huawei will work with its partners to apply ICT technologies to industries, helping enterprises grow their businesses and helping governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance, he said.
Peng Zhongyang, Board Member of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise BG said: "Under this new paradigm, Huawei will remain committed to meeting customer needs and aspirations through customized innovation.




Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared how the fully-open Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) empowered digital innovation across various sectors, including finance, government, education, enterprise, entertainment, and business, thereby creating seamless AI life services to meet diverse user needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump tech war with China changes the game for US business
UK C-19 policy threatens hundreds of thousands of jobs: Ryanair
Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence
Air industry urges rapid testing instead of quarantine
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years
Federal Insurance approves 5pc cash dividend
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft