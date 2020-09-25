Huawei for synergy across five tech domains



Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivers a keynote speech at Huawei Connect 2020 in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for the ICT sector.

The focus of this year's event is "Creating New Value With Synergy Across Five Tech Domains," says a press release.

Moving forward, Huawei will focus on applying ICT technologies to industries and providing scenario-specific solutions along with its partners to help enterprises grow their businesses and help governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.

At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech said: "As more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence, the ICT sector will see incredible potential for growth. We look forward to opening this new chapter together with our partners."

Guo shared Huawei's leading practices in helping build smart enterprises, campuses, and cities, by integrating ICT technology with industry know-how and providing scenario-specific solutions to create value for governments and enterprises in regard to their major business systems.

In the next phase, Huawei will work with its partners to apply ICT technologies to industries, helping enterprises grow their businesses and helping governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance, he said.

Peng Zhongyang, Board Member of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise BG said: "Under this new paradigm, Huawei will remain committed to meeting customer needs and aspirations through customized innovation.









Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared how the fully-open Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) empowered digital innovation across various sectors, including finance, government, education, enterprise, entertainment, and business, thereby creating seamless AI life services to meet diverse user needs.





