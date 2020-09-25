Viber making new school year more engaging





The Japanese-owned communications platform has just launched quiz mode in polls for group chats and communities worldwide, including Bangladesh, says a press release.

The quiz mode will empower teachers to quickly check the level of understanding of the class regarding the recent studies in the respected community for each subject and many more.

The quiz can be created in three simple steps - select a community or a group chat and click on the poll icon at the bottom of the screen. Then, in the pop-up, enable the quiz mode, add a question, possible answers, and add a short explanation of why the answer is correct. Finally, select the correct answer and click create.

After the quiz is live in both communities and group chats, other users can also see the distribution of answers along with the explanation of the correct solution submitted by the rest of the participants.

However, the individual will only be able to view the distribution of responses after submitting their own answer. Individual answers of participants in a quiz on communities will be kept private, even for the creator of the quiz.

They will only see the distribution of responses per question, while for the group chats, the creator of the quiz will have the opportunity to track the vote of each respondent.

This functionality is useful for everyone interested to check the knowledge or understanding or opinion of the community members or simply create some fun quizzes on various topics.









This feature might also be beneficial for teachers in Bangladesh, especially the ones who are not tech-savvy and are still trying to grasp the process of specific software in the computers.





