UN, ICC form PSGF to recover from Covid-19 fallout





The PSGF is a global initiative and collaboration bringing together public and private sector partners to help local communities recover better from the pandemic, says a press release issued by ICC.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced around 70% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to shut down their operations. SMEs represent 50% of global GDP and more than 70% of global employment.

The partners of the Covid-19 PSGF representing multinational, global and local private sector stakeholders, commit to joint projects to develop policy and financial solutions for pandemic relief.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, Microsoft Corp. and the PwC network ("PwC") have already joined the Covid-19 PSGF, and the initiative is open for other like-minded private sector organizations that want to contribute. The PSGF is a response to corporate calls to action for private sector leaders and governments to work together to address the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative has been established to better coordinate their responses, helping to ensure that immediate stimulus efforts flow into the real economy.

The PSGF will operate at both the global and national levels to co-create solutions that are tailored to the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in a given area and the specificities of the local private sector and government context.

Guided by the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs) the PSGF will support a multisectoral, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to face the multidimensional nature of the crisis.

Recovery efforts will focus on how to rebuild more inclusive economies and societies, to set a new course for a socially just, low-carbon and climate-resilient world where no one is left behind. Initial projects will focus on the countries of Colombia, Ghana, the Philippines and Turkey.

Both the geographical scope and participating partners will expand as the PSGF develops.

UNDP's footprint across some 170 countries and territories, combined with the UN Global Compact's network of more than 10,000 companies and 68 Local Networks around the world, and the International Chamber of Commerce's network of over 45 million companies, multiplies global collective capacity and potential.

The COVID-19 PSGF was announced by UNDP Administrator Steiner at the SDG Business Forum during the UN General Assembly, the largest and most inclusive UN convening of private sector leaders.















The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have established the Covid-19 Private Sector Global Facility (PSGF).The PSGF is a global initiative and collaboration bringing together public and private sector partners to help local communities recover better from the pandemic, says a press release issued by ICC.The Covid-19 pandemic has forced around 70% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to shut down their operations. SMEs represent 50% of global GDP and more than 70% of global employment.The partners of the Covid-19 PSGF representing multinational, global and local private sector stakeholders, commit to joint projects to develop policy and financial solutions for pandemic relief.Deutsche Post DHL Group, Microsoft Corp. and the PwC network ("PwC") have already joined the Covid-19 PSGF, and the initiative is open for other like-minded private sector organizations that want to contribute. The PSGF is a response to corporate calls to action for private sector leaders and governments to work together to address the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.The initiative has been established to better coordinate their responses, helping to ensure that immediate stimulus efforts flow into the real economy.The PSGF will operate at both the global and national levels to co-create solutions that are tailored to the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in a given area and the specificities of the local private sector and government context.Guided by the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs) the PSGF will support a multisectoral, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to face the multidimensional nature of the crisis.Recovery efforts will focus on how to rebuild more inclusive economies and societies, to set a new course for a socially just, low-carbon and climate-resilient world where no one is left behind. Initial projects will focus on the countries of Colombia, Ghana, the Philippines and Turkey.Both the geographical scope and participating partners will expand as the PSGF develops.UNDP's footprint across some 170 countries and territories, combined with the UN Global Compact's network of more than 10,000 companies and 68 Local Networks around the world, and the International Chamber of Commerce's network of over 45 million companies, multiplies global collective capacity and potential.The COVID-19 PSGF was announced by UNDP Administrator Steiner at the SDG Business Forum during the UN General Assembly, the largest and most inclusive UN convening of private sector leaders.