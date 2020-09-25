Gold languishes at 2-month low as dollar rallies





Spot gold fell 0.3per cent to $1,857.36 per ounce at 0747 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest since July 22 at $1,847.99. US gold futures were down 0.4per cent at $1,860.70.

The dollar index hit a two-month peak against rival currencies. A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Gold can't shake off this dollar dominance, that is reverberating across all asset classes," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.









Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve officials tried to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, but analysts say immediate support is unlikely before the US elections. -Reuters





Sept 24: Gold fell on Thursday to its lowest level in more than two months, crippled by a robust dollar, while investors fretted over uncertainties surrounding further stimulus measures to support a sluggish economy in the United States.Spot gold fell 0.3per cent to $1,857.36 per ounce at 0747 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest since July 22 at $1,847.99. US gold futures were down 0.4per cent at $1,860.70.The dollar index hit a two-month peak against rival currencies. A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies."Gold can't shake off this dollar dominance, that is reverberating across all asset classes," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve officials tried to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, but analysts say immediate support is unlikely before the US elections. -Reuters