Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
latest
Home Business

Lanka scraps $1.5 billion Japan-funded light rail system

Published : Friday, 25 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

COLOMBO, Sept 24: Sri Lanka's president has ordered the termination of a $1.5-billion Japanese-funded light rail project, saying it is not a "cost-effective solution" for the congested capital Colombo, officials said Thursday.
The deal signed under the previous government is the largest single foreign-funded infrastructure project in Sri Lanka, and was seen as a sign of the island nation reducing its dependence on China.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected last year, told the transport ministry to "terminate this project and close the project office with immediate effect", top aide P.B. Jayasundara said in a letter to the ministry.
There was no immediate comment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which in March last year loaned 30 billion yen ($285 million) to finance the first phase of the Light Rail Transit (LRT).
Japanese technology including rolling stock was to be used on the rail system, which included 16 stations over 15.7 kilometres (9.8 miles).
Detailed planning and land acquisition for the project in Colombo, which has some of the worst traffic congestion in South Asia, had already been completed and initial construction was under way.
The Japanese loan carries an interest rate of 0.1 per cent and is repayable over 40 years with a 12-year grace period. Japan has already funded sections of new expressways and a key bridge to reduce traffic congestion in and out of the capital.
Under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa -- the incumbent's brother -- Sri Lanka borrowed billions of dollars from China for projects including ports, highways and railways.
But several ended up as white elephants and left the country facing a mountain of debt -- mainly to China -- stoking fears about Beijing's "Belt and Road" masterplan for overseas infrastructure.
Unable to service its loans, the then government of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe leased a Chinese-built port at Hambantota in the island's south to a Beijing company for $1.12 billion in 2017.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump tech war with China changes the game for US business
UK C-19 policy threatens hundreds of thousands of jobs: Ryanair
Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence
Air industry urges rapid testing instead of quarantine
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Mobile phone subscribers doubled in eight years
Federal Insurance approves 5pc cash dividend
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Bangladesh’s departure for Sri Lanka likely delayed
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
Outgoing Cox's Bazar SP given colourful farewell
Conspiracy is BNP’s political philosophy: Quader
Shanto focuses on to prolong his innings
BCB postpones Tigers second official corona test for SL tour
JS body for enrolling coconut products as exportable items
Most Read News
Saudi Airlines to issue 500 tickets today
A devout driver of decadence!
Writ challenging WASA MD's reappointment process
Derailment snaps Dhaka-N'ganj train service
'I'll give up politics if they can prove a single allegation against me'
Country reports 28 more fatalities from COVID-19
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan
Suicides, with and without fame
PM seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to protect planet from climate change
Is India losing its grip on South Asia?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft