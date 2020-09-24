KSA resumes Umrah from October 4





The Ministry of Interior of the Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said the decision was made after assessing

the developments of the coronavirus and in response to the desire of the Muslims around the world to perform the ritual, According to Arab News.

The first phase of the gradual return will include allowing citizens and expatriates from within the Saudi Kingdom to perform Umrah at a capacity of 30 percent from October 4. This is the equivalent of 6,000 pilgrims per day.

The second phase will increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque to 75 percent, which would include 15,000 pilgrims and 40,000 worshippers a day from October 18.

In the third phase, pilgrims from abroad would be allowed to perform Umrah as of November 1 at full capacity of 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers per day.

The fourth stage will see the Grand Mosque return to normal, when all the COVID-19 risks have gone away.









The entry of pilgrims, worshippers and visitors will be regulated through an application called "I'tamarna."

The app is to be launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah with the aim of enforcing health standards and making it easier for pilgrims to book their journeys.

The Ministry of Interior called on all people attending the holy sites to adhere to the preventive measures, wear face masks, maintain a safe distances from others, and refrain from physical contact.

