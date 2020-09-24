Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:03 AM
latest
Home Front Page

KSA resumes Umrah from October 4

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government of Saudi Arabia will start allowing pilgrims to perform Umrah gradually from October 4, taking the necessary precautions in view of Covid-19 pandemic across the world.
The Ministry of Interior of the Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said the decision was made after assessing
the developments of the coronavirus and in response to the desire of the Muslims around the world to perform the ritual, According to Arab News.
The first phase of the gradual return will include allowing citizens and expatriates from within the Saudi Kingdom to perform Umrah at a capacity of 30 percent from October 4. This is the equivalent of 6,000 pilgrims per day.
The second phase will increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque to 75 percent, which would include 15,000 pilgrims and 40,000 worshippers a day from October 18.
In the third phase, pilgrims from abroad would be allowed to perform Umrah as of November 1 at full capacity of 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers per day.
The fourth stage will see the Grand Mosque return to normal, when all the COVID-19 risks have gone away.




The entry of pilgrims, worshippers and visitors will be regulated through an application called "I'tamarna."
The app is to be launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah with the aim of enforcing health standards and making it easier for pilgrims to book their journeys.
The Ministry of Interior called on all people attending the holy sites to adhere to the preventive measures, wear face masks, maintain a safe distances from others, and refrain from physical contact.
The ministry said Saudi Arabia wants to "empower pilgrims, both from inside and outside the Kingdom, to be able to perform "the ritual in a safe and healthy manner," while protecting them from the threats of the pandemic."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KSA resumes Umrah from October 4
World’s workers lost $3.5t in wages amid pandemic: UN
Govt to prepare master plan for roads, highways
Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at UN: China
Lighterages suspended at Ctg port
Biman to start Saudi-bound flights from September 26
Employees transferred to revenue sector not getting full pension
Japanese firm appointed as consultant


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft