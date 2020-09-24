Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at UN: China





"When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters. "I have to emphasize that the US noise is incompatible with the general atmosphere of the General Assembly."

Trump, in his speech to the General Assembly beforehand, lashed out at Beijing over what he called the "China virus." In remarks reminiscent of a campaign rally, Trump asked the world to take action over China's spreading of the "plague." Trump has repeatedly sought to blame China over the pandemic that has claimed 200,000 lives in the United States, more than in any other country.

Trump has given notice that the United States is pulling out of the World Health Organization, to which it has been the largest contributor. Critics say Trump is trying to shift blame for his handling of Covid-19. His rival for the November 3 elections, Democrat Joe Biden, has vowed to keep the US in the WHO, which also fights against malaria, polio and other public health scourges.

Speaking before Xi's announcement of China's new climate pledge, Trump -- who has pulled the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change -- said that his critics ignored "China's rampant pollution." "They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it," he said.

Leaders were asked to send videos of their speeches days in advance in a -- partly successful -- bid to avoid technical glitches, meaning Xi could not respond to Trump's remarks. But China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters that Trump's tone was "incompatible with the general atmosphere" of the world body.

"When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," he said. "If we do have to hold anyone accountable, it should be the United States held accountable for losing so many lives with their irresponsible behavior."

Xi, in a mild-mannered speech delivered before a painting of the Great Wall, warned the world not to "politicize" the fight against coronavirus. In a step hailed by environmentalists, Xi announced that China -- the world's largest polluter of greenhouse gases -- would peak its emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.

China has been rapidly curbing dirty coal and shifting to renewable energy, but under the Paris accord had said only that it would cap emissions "around" 2030. "We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all," Xi said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm over the US-China rift, warning that "we must do everything to avoid a new Cold War." "We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture -- each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities," Guterres said in a rare in-person address.









French President Emmanuel Macron similarly said that the rest of the world should not be reduced to "rueful spectators." "The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers," he said. -AFP





UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23: China on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of spreading a "political virus" at the United Nations after the US leader delivered a harsh attack on Beijing over the Covid-19 pandemic."When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters. "I have to emphasize that the US noise is incompatible with the general atmosphere of the General Assembly."Trump, in his speech to the General Assembly beforehand, lashed out at Beijing over what he called the "China virus." In remarks reminiscent of a campaign rally, Trump asked the world to take action over China's spreading of the "plague." Trump has repeatedly sought to blame China over the pandemic that has claimed 200,000 lives in the United States, more than in any other country.Trump has given notice that the United States is pulling out of the World Health Organization, to which it has been the largest contributor. Critics say Trump is trying to shift blame for his handling of Covid-19. His rival for the November 3 elections, Democrat Joe Biden, has vowed to keep the US in the WHO, which also fights against malaria, polio and other public health scourges.Speaking before Xi's announcement of China's new climate pledge, Trump -- who has pulled the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change -- said that his critics ignored "China's rampant pollution." "They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it," he said.Leaders were asked to send videos of their speeches days in advance in a -- partly successful -- bid to avoid technical glitches, meaning Xi could not respond to Trump's remarks. But China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters that Trump's tone was "incompatible with the general atmosphere" of the world body."When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," he said. "If we do have to hold anyone accountable, it should be the United States held accountable for losing so many lives with their irresponsible behavior."Xi, in a mild-mannered speech delivered before a painting of the Great Wall, warned the world not to "politicize" the fight against coronavirus. In a step hailed by environmentalists, Xi announced that China -- the world's largest polluter of greenhouse gases -- would peak its emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.China has been rapidly curbing dirty coal and shifting to renewable energy, but under the Paris accord had said only that it would cap emissions "around" 2030. "We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all," Xi said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm over the US-China rift, warning that "we must do everything to avoid a new Cold War." "We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture -- each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities," Guterres said in a rare in-person address.French President Emmanuel Macron similarly said that the rest of the world should not be reduced to "rueful spectators." "The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers," he said. -AFP