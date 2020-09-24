Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:02 AM
Rough Sea

Lighterages suspended at Ctg port

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Lighterage vessels at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port remained suspended for two days due to rough sea.
Over 50 ships are now waiting at the outer anchorage for unloading cargo.
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.
Under the influence of a low over the Northwest Bay squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay were advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Meanwhile, during the high tide the low lying areas of Chattogram went under water due to the low over the Bay.
Some areas of 29 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and all coastal upazilas of the district namely, Sitakunda, Banshkhali, Chokoria, Cox's Bazar and Teknaf went under tidal water.
Besides, businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country were affected as most of the godowns and shops were submerged by the tidal water over the last few days.


