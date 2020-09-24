Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:02 AM
Biman to start Saudi-bound flights from September 26

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, has finally decided to start operating its Dhaka-Jeddah and Dhaka-Riyadh flights from September 26 and 27.
Biman's Deputy General Manager (DGM) Tahera Khandker told this correspondent on Wednesday that initially the passengers who were scheduled to fly on March 16 and 17 this year could travel on September 26 and 27.
According to the Biman
official, the flight schedule was announced after getting necessary approval from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) authorities to operate flights.
The travel schedule for the other passengers will be informed later after getting approval of the KSA authorities. The rest of the passengers were requested not to make unnecessary gathering outside the Biman office, she added.
She said the passengers of March 16 and 17, who had booked tickets earlier, were asked to communicate with the Biman's sale office along with passports, visa, work permits (Akama) by Thursday (September 24).
The return ticket holders had also been requested to communicate with the Biman within Thursday, she added.
According to Tahera Khandker, the Saudi-bound passengers must have to have a Covid-19 negative certificate for travelling. It's mandatory to travel to Saudi Arabia within 48 hours of Covid-19 sample collections.
Earlier on the day, thousands of stranded Bangladeshi migrants demonstrated in front of the Foreign Ministry and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry to take necessary steps to take them back to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia.
The two ministers of the ministries assured them of take necessary measures by next Monday saying that they were communicating with the KSA authorities.


