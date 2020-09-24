Employees transferred to revenue sector not getting full pension





Those officials and employees of the Department of Family Planning under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry can draw only 80 percent of their pensions.

The authorities are deducting the rest 20 percent citing rules, according to the officials and employees transferred to revenue sector from the projects.

The leaders of the Government Employees Welfare Association sought the Prime Minister's interference and resolve the problems by cancelling the two circulars and clearing the provisions of the government rules and guidelines.

According to service rules and guideline, to transfer project employees to revenue sector, the service period of a project official or employee will be counted from the date of joining the project job.

The service benefits, pensions and leaves will also be counted from the date.

However, the two circular of the Finance Ministry claimed that there was no scope for counting the service period or fixing time scales from the joining date of projects.

The circular said the tenure would be counted from the date of regularizing their jobs in the revenue sector.

While talking with this correspondent, the Government Employees Welfare Association Secretary General Md. Nazrul Islam on Wednesday said the duel policy of the government had created a lot of trouble for those project employees.

He claimed that only cancellation of the two circulars and clearing the provisions in the guidelines can resolve the problems.

He urged the Prime Minister to resolve the problems as soon as possible.



















