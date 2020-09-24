Japanese firm appointed as consultant





Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, member administration of CPA and the newly appointed director of the project, said two contracts were signed at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday.

After signing the contracts, Matarbari Deep Sea

port will be made functional by 2025, he added.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury virtually joined the ceremony as chief guest and special guest. Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, secretary of the Shipping Ministry, chaired the programme. Senior officials from the Government, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the embassy of Japan were present.

Zafar Alam, project director of Chittagong Port Authority and Naoki Kudo, representative of Japanese company Nippon Koei JV signed the agreement (Engineering Services), while Md Sadequl Islam, project director of Matarbari Port Development Project and Shunji Yoshihara, representative of OC-Global JV signed the agreement for Consultancy Services of Matarbari Port Development Project (RHD Component).

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the long and trusted relationship between Japan and Bangladesh has gained momentum during the period of this government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

During this period, Bangladesh has focused on qualitative infrastructure with the Japanese technical and financial corporation. These infrastructures will lead Bangladesh to become a middle income country and a developed country in 2041.

Planning minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and JICA for their excellent support in the development process of Bangladesh.

State minister for Shipping Khalid Mamud Chowdhury appreciated the findings of the study that placed the Matarbari Deep Sea Port on the same channel developed by the ultra-supercritical coal based power plant project with a little modification.

He also said: "The Matarbari port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing Exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity."

Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping appreciated consultants and implementing agencies who initiated this work during this Covid-19 situation.

Charge d'affaires of the embassy of Japan said, the Government of Japan is happy to be a partner in this important and prestigious project of Bangladesh.

Chief representative of JICA, Bangladesh said JICA is happy that the contract for the consultancy services of Matarbari Port Development Project has been signed on Wednesday.

The Matarbari Deep sea port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft.

Presently, only 9 metre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the Chattogram Port.









With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.





