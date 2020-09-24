37 more die of C-19, 1,666 new cases





Some 1,666 new cases were detected during the time after testing 14,150 samples, taking the number the infected to 353,844.

Some 13,977 samples were collected Wednesday and 14,150 together with some of the earlier were tested in 102 labs across the country. So far 1,862,637 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.77 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.91 per cent.

However, a total of 2,163 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours ending at 12 noon Wednesday and the total number of recoveries reached 262,953.

Around 74.64 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.43 per cent have died. Among the dead patients of Wednesday, 24 were men and 13 were women. Moreover, 23 of them in Dhaka, five each in Chattogram and Khulna, two in Rajshahi and one in Barishal division.

Thirty-five of them have died in different hospitals and two at their residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.60 per cent or 3,914 of the total were men, and 22.40 per cent or 1,130 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,490 in Dhaka division, 1,044 in Chattogram, 425 in Khulna, 334 in Rajshahi, 235 in Rangpur, 223 in Sylhet, 186 in Barishal, and 107 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Wednesday, the majority of patients that died - 2,546 or 50.48 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 46,538 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,393 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 480,847 people have completed their quarantine course.



There are 13,618 general beds for C-19 patients in the country's hospitals where 2,844 people are already admitted, and 10,774 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 532 ICU facilities in the country and 242 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, the death toll from Covid-19 globally climbed to 968,600 on Wednesday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe reached 31,478,387 in the morning.

The United States remains the world's worst-hit country by the pandemic as the country's COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,724 while the total caseload reached 6,894,586 on Wednesday, according to the JHU data.

India now has the second-highest number of cases with 5,562,663 after the US as of Wednesday.

The South Asian country has so far reported 88,935 deaths.

However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,558,040 cases and 137,272 deaths.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.

















The country on Wednesday witnessed 37 more new deaths from novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,044, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,666 new cases were detected during the time after testing 14,150 samples, taking the number the infected to 353,844.Some 13,977 samples were collected Wednesday and 14,150 together with some of the earlier were tested in 102 labs across the country. So far 1,862,637 samples have been tested.The latest day's infection rate was 11.77 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.91 per cent.However, a total of 2,163 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours ending at 12 noon Wednesday and the total number of recoveries reached 262,953.Around 74.64 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.43 per cent have died. Among the dead patients of Wednesday, 24 were men and 13 were women. Moreover, 23 of them in Dhaka, five each in Chattogram and Khulna, two in Rajshahi and one in Barishal division.Thirty-five of them have died in different hospitals and two at their residences.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.60 per cent or 3,914 of the total were men, and 22.40 per cent or 1,130 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,490 in Dhaka division, 1,044 in Chattogram, 425 in Khulna, 334 in Rajshahi, 235 in Rangpur, 223 in Sylhet, 186 in Barishal, and 107 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Wednesday, the majority of patients that died - 2,546 or 50.48 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 46,538 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,393 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 480,847 people have completed their quarantine course.There are 13,618 general beds for C-19 patients in the country's hospitals where 2,844 people are already admitted, and 10,774 beds are available for treatment.Moreover, there are 532 ICU facilities in the country and 242 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.However, the death toll from Covid-19 globally climbed to 968,600 on Wednesday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe reached 31,478,387 in the morning.The United States remains the world's worst-hit country by the pandemic as the country's COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,724 while the total caseload reached 6,894,586 on Wednesday, according to the JHU data.India now has the second-highest number of cases with 5,562,663 after the US as of Wednesday.The South Asian country has so far reported 88,935 deaths.However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,558,040 cases and 137,272 deaths.Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.