Govt to adopt 13 strategies for power sector





In this regard, the government has undertaken a 20-year (2021-41) Perspective Plan for the long-term development of power and energy sector in order to achieve developed country status by 2041, a senior official of the Planning Commission told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

Once implemented, the total generation capacity of grid-based electricity will be increased to 21,369 megawatts (MW) by 2021.

Besides, the target has been set to increase this capacity to 33,000 MW in 2030 and to 56,734 MW in 2041.

Recently, the National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the long-term plan. The strategies are: development of power and energy sector with low cost with the expansion of power generation, increasing the supply of low cost fuel, development of necessary infrastructure of primary fuel, balancing the investment between production and distribution of power, expansion of efficient use of established capabilities, encouraging private investment in the energy sector, further expansion of power trade, ensuring proper energy pricing, strengthening power and energy related institutions and formulating a strategy for power and energy and others.

Senior Secretary of General Economic Division of the Planning Commission Dr Shamsul Alam said demand for electricity will increase at the rate of 9.3 percent in the period 2021-2041 as the projected annual growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 9 percent.

He said the main objective of these strategies is to meet the new demands for electricity in the country, he also said.

"Huge fund will be needed to implement the long-term plan for the power and energy demand. It will phase out high cost liquid fuel dependency in the power plants. We want to move towards moderating management of primary energy at the low cost," he added.









"It will give special attention to reduce carbon emissions, he mentioned. Strategies and policies will play a vital role in fulfilling these goals and objectives of the plans, he said.





