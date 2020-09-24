90pc ETPs inoperative in Chattogram Nurul Amin





According to Environment Department (DoE), more than 95 percent industries of Chattogram area have installed ETPs.

When contacted, DOE Director Chattogram Metro Nurullah Nuri told the Daily Observer that there were a total of 267 factories in Chattogram Metropolitan area of which owners of 257 factories had installed ETPs while five others were in pipeline.

He said, "We are trying to install ETPs in other five industries."

But he admitted that the monitoring of the maintenance of those ETPs is quite impossible for the DoE.

Nuri said, "We are trying to keep those ETPs in operation."

DoE Deputy Director of Chattogram Jamiruddin told the Daily Observer, "All 54 factories in Chattogram district installed ETPs."

Of them, 20 are located in Sitakunda, 10 in Karnaphuli Thana, four in Anowara, nine in Patiya, eight in Boalkhaliand and two in Hathazari Thana.

Factories that discharge effluents are dyeing factory, washing factory, paper mills, edible oil mills, fertilizer and CI sheet manufacturing steel mills.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Idris Ali, an environmental activist and an academician said more than 90 percent industries did not maintain ETPs properly as it is very costly for an organization.

He alleged that the DoE could not monitor it regularly. As a result, a lot of ETPs in those industries are now

inoperative.

















CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Nearly 90 percent Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) in Chattogram are inoperative polluting Halda and the Karnaphuli rivers.According to Environment Department (DoE), more than 95 percent industries of Chattogram area have installed ETPs.When contacted, DOE Director Chattogram Metro Nurullah Nuri told the Daily Observer that there were a total of 267 factories in Chattogram Metropolitan area of which owners of 257 factories had installed ETPs while five others were in pipeline.He said, "We are trying to install ETPs in other five industries."But he admitted that the monitoring of the maintenance of those ETPs is quite impossible for the DoE.Nuri said, "We are trying to keep those ETPs in operation."DoE Deputy Director of Chattogram Jamiruddin told the Daily Observer, "All 54 factories in Chattogram district installed ETPs."Of them, 20 are located in Sitakunda, 10 in Karnaphuli Thana, four in Anowara, nine in Patiya, eight in Boalkhaliand and two in Hathazari Thana.Factories that discharge effluents are dyeing factory, washing factory, paper mills, edible oil mills, fertilizer and CI sheet manufacturing steel mills.Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Idris Ali, an environmental activist and an academician said more than 90 percent industries did not maintain ETPs properly as it is very costly for an organization.He alleged that the DoE could not monitor it regularly. As a result, a lot of ETPs in those industries are nowinoperative.