

KSA extends visas of expats at BD’s request

"Our Ambassador Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary just phoned me conveying the positive outcome," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday evening.

The visa extension process for those whose visas have expired will start on Sunday.

He also said Bangladesh workers' iqama (work permit) will remain valid for 24 more days and if required there will be further extension.

Dr Momen said the Saudi government has given landing permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines which will help the return of Bangladeshis smoothly.

The government of Bangladesh has also given permission to Saudi airlines to land in Dhaka and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.

Earlier, Bangladesh sought one more extension of three months from Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi valid visa holders and their Iqama (work permit) in an effort to help workers return to their workplaces.

Momen requested the expatriate Bangladeshis who are willing to return to Saudi Arabia to have patience instead of breaking discipline.

The Foreign Minister urged the workers not to get misguided by anyone and mentioned that the person who submitted demand letter on behalf of demonstrating workers is not an expatriate but a local person who is involved in politics.

"Saudi government does not promote any anti-discipline activities and such demonstrations might bring negative outcome for the workers," the Foreign Minister told reporters after an inter-ministerial meeting held at his office on Wednesday.

KSA extends visas of expats at BD’s request

About one million Bangladeshis now work in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Bangladeshi migrants sent back US$18.355 billion. Of the amount, $3.647 billion (19.87 percent) were sent from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain said on Monday that they got approval to operate flights to the kingdom from October 1.

He also requested passengers not to gather at the counters before the flight announcement.

Earlier, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has sought till Monday to resolve the ongoing crisis over return of several thousand stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers to Saudi Arabia.

The minister sought the time when a six-member delegation of Saudi returnees met him at his office on Monday afternoon.

Earlier at around 11:00am, several thousand Saudi returnees lay siege to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare at Dhaka's Eskaton.

The agitated migrant workers also took to the street in front of the ministry.

At around 1:00pm, a six-member delegation of Saudi expatriates went to hold talks with senior officials, including the minister.

The meeting lasted for half an hour.















The Saudi government has agreed to extend visas for the Bangladeshis who want to return to their workplaces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)."Our Ambassador Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary just phoned me conveying the positive outcome," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday evening.The visa extension process for those whose visas have expired will start on Sunday.He also said Bangladesh workers' iqama (work permit) will remain valid for 24 more days and if required there will be further extension.Dr Momen said the Saudi government has given landing permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines which will help the return of Bangladeshis smoothly.The government of Bangladesh has also given permission to Saudi airlines to land in Dhaka and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.Earlier, Bangladesh sought one more extension of three months from Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi valid visa holders and their Iqama (work permit) in an effort to help workers return to their workplaces.Momen requested the expatriate Bangladeshis who are willing to return to Saudi Arabia to have patience instead of breaking discipline.The Foreign Minister urged the workers not to get misguided by anyone and mentioned that the person who submitted demand letter on behalf of demonstrating workers is not an expatriate but a local person who is involved in politics."Saudi government does not promote any anti-discipline activities and such demonstrations might bring negative outcome for the workers," the Foreign Minister told reporters after an inter-ministerial meeting held at his office on Wednesday.A group of Bangladeshi migrant workers staged demonstration in front of Saudi Airlines office at Karwan Bazar for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding tickets to Saudi Arabia so that they can join their workplaces as the latest extension term will expire on September 30. But they failed to get seat reservationAbout one million Bangladeshis now work in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Bangladeshi migrants sent back US$18.355 billion. Of the amount, $3.647 billion (19.87 percent) were sent from Saudi Arabia.Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain said on Monday that they got approval to operate flights to the kingdom from October 1.He also requested passengers not to gather at the counters before the flight announcement.Earlier, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has sought till Monday to resolve the ongoing crisis over return of several thousand stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers to Saudi Arabia.The minister sought the time when a six-member delegation of Saudi returnees met him at his office on Monday afternoon.Earlier at around 11:00am, several thousand Saudi returnees lay siege to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare at Dhaka's Eskaton.The agitated migrant workers also took to the street in front of the ministry.At around 1:00pm, a six-member delegation of Saudi expatriates went to hold talks with senior officials, including the minister.The meeting lasted for half an hour.