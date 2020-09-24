Gulshan Spa Centre’s  owner remanded 













Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed passed the remand order.

Police arrested a total of 10 people, including Rajia and Imran, in a raid on a spa center called 'Hijama Therapy Center and Body Massage' at Navana Tower in the capital's Gulshan. Among them there five are women and the rest are men. They are Al Amin, Rakibul Hasan, Muhid Ali, Mithu, Hoshnera Khatun, Lily, Gity Deuri and Jaya Chambu.

They were arrested on Tuesday night in a raid on Level 22 / A, Apartment No. 45, Flat 16 / A, Navana Tower, Gulshan-1.

Police said that for a long time now, illegal prostitution has been taking place here in Dhaka under the name of Spar by gathering young women and girls from different places Gulshan Spa Centre's owner Rajia Khatun Faria and manager Imran Khan were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday for alleged involvement in prostitution and anti-social activities in the name of beauty parlour and massage.Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed passed the remand order.Police arrested a total of 10 people, including Rajia and Imran, in a raid on a spa center called 'Hijama Therapy Center and Body Massage' at Navana Tower in the capital's Gulshan. Among them there five are women and the rest are men. They are Al Amin, Rakibul Hasan, Muhid Ali, Mithu, Hoshnera Khatun, Lily, Gity Deuri and Jaya Chambu.They were arrested on Tuesday night in a raid on Level 22 / A, Apartment No. 45, Flat 16 / A, Navana Tower, Gulshan-1.Police said that for a long time now, illegal prostitution has been taking place here in Dhaka under the name of Spar by gathering young women and girls from different places