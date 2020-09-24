Increase vehicle fitness testing centres, HC to BRTA





The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order.

Advocate Tanvir Ahmed, who stood for the writ petitioner, said the court fixed November 23 for the next hearing.

Around four million vehicles run in the capital but compared to them, the number of fitness testing centres is inadequate, he said.









On July 31, 2018, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation why the failure of the authorities to monitor vehicles without fitness should not be declared illegal.

The HC also directed to form a National Independent Probe Committee with 15 specialists to conduct a survey over the fitness of vehicles.

Advocate Md Rafiul Islam, who represented BRTA, said the authorities have already floated tenders for establishing 12 fitness testing centres.

The HC issued the rule after a writ petition was filed seeking a survey over the fitness of transports on July 26, 2018. The High Court on Wednesday directed the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to increase the number of vehicle fitness testing centres within two months.The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order.Advocate Tanvir Ahmed, who stood for the writ petitioner, said the court fixed November 23 for the next hearing.Around four million vehicles run in the capital but compared to them, the number of fitness testing centres is inadequate, he said.On July 31, 2018, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation why the failure of the authorities to monitor vehicles without fitness should not be declared illegal.The HC also directed to form a National Independent Probe Committee with 15 specialists to conduct a survey over the fitness of vehicles.Advocate Md Rafiul Islam, who represented BRTA, said the authorities have already floated tenders for establishing 12 fitness testing centres.The HC issued the rule after a writ petition was filed seeking a survey over the fitness of transports on July 26, 2018.