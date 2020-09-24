Video
HC order on compensation for Jahalam, Russel Sept 29

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday fixed to deliver its judgment on September 29 on the rule over the compensation to Jahalam and private car driver Russel, who were victims of unfortunate circumstances.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Quader fixed the date to deliver the judgement on the rule.
Jaha Alam, who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misappropriating Sonali Bank money.
Russel, who lost his leg as a bus of Green Line Paribahan ran him over.
On February 12 last year, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail Jute Mill worker Jahalam  in the loan default case filed by ACC.
The case has been kept pending (VC) for hearing.
Jahalam was freed from jail on February 4 in 2019 after the HC acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.
The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.
Jahalam was released after the HC issued a suo motu order and asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.
On the other hand, a luxury bus of Green Line hit Russel's car from the behind as it stood stationary on the slope of Hanif Flyover on April 28, 2018.
As Russel stepped out of the car to assess the damage, driver Kabir Hossain drove the bus over him and fled. Police later detained the bus and the driver.
Russel's left leg had to be amputated from above his knee, making it necessary for him to get an artificial limb.
On March 12, 2019, the HC directed the Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker by March 31.




Earlier, in a ruling, the High Court on May 14, 2018 asked Green Line to explain why it would not be directed to pay Tk one crore to Russel as compensation.


