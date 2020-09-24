Sangram editor gets interim bail





The HC bench of Justice Md Emdadul Huq and Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Abul Asad, seeking bail in the case.

The court, however, issued a rule asking the government to explain why the bail petitioner should not be granted a permanent bail in the case.

Senior Advocate Khandker Mahbub Hossain along with Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir argued for the bail petitioner in the court.

There is no legal bar for his client to get released from jail following the HC order, said lawyer Shishir Monir.

On December 12 last year, a case was filed against Abul Asad under the Digital Security Act with Hatirjheel Police Station for describing executed war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a 'martyr'. Afzal Hossain, a freedom fighter, filed the case.

Police arrested Asad on December 13 after a mob vandalised the daily's office over publishing a report that termed Quader Molla a "martyr".

Leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha vandalised the office of Jamaat-e-Islami mouthpiece Daily Sangram following its report.









Asad was sent to jail on December 17 in 2019 on expiry of three days' remand.





