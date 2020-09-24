Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Case under DSA

Sangram editor gets interim bail

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted one-year ad-interim bail to Abul Asad, editor of Bangla daily Sangram, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
The HC bench of Justice Md Emdadul Huq and Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Abul Asad, seeking bail in the case.
The court, however, issued a rule asking the government to explain why the bail petitioner should not be granted a permanent bail in the case.
Senior Advocate Khandker Mahbub Hossain along with Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir argued for the bail petitioner in the court.
There is no legal bar for his client to get released from jail following the HC order, said lawyer Shishir Monir.
On December 12 last year, a case was filed against Abul Asad under the Digital Security Act with Hatirjheel Police Station for describing executed war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a 'martyr'. Afzal Hossain, a freedom fighter, filed the case.
Police arrested Asad on December 13 after a mob vandalised the daily's office over publishing a report that termed Quader Molla a "martyr".
Leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha vandalised the office of Jamaat-e-Islami mouthpiece Daily Sangram following its report.




Asad was sent to jail on December 17 in 2019 on expiry of three days' remand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Increase vehicle fitness testing centres, HC to BRTA
Nasa outlines plan for first woman on Moon by 2024
HC order on compensation for Jahalam, Russel Sept 29
Sangram editor gets interim bail
KSA putting pressure on BD to take back 42,000 Rohingyas
Court records night guard’s deposition
Govt ready to face second wave of C-19: Minister
ACC sues Regent’s Shahed, four DGHS officials for graft


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft