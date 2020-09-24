Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:01 AM
KSA putting pressure on BD to take back 42,000 Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Shahnaj Begum

The Saudi government is mounting huge pressure on Bangladesh to take back about 42,000 Rohingyas having Bangladeshi passports.
Riyadh once again sent a letter to Dhaka to take back Rohingyas holding Bangladeshi passports. However, Bangladesh in reply to the letters, requested the Saudi government to provide details of the matter, according to the Foreign Ministry.
According to the official, the Saudi government wants that the Bangladesh authorities should issue 'travel documents' in favour of the detained Rohingyas on the basis of their passports so that they (Saudi authorities) can complete the process of their departures to Bangladesh.
Some Rohingyas have obtained Bangladeshi Passport through illegal means..but it is fact that they are not Bangladeshi..everybody knows that, Foreign Minister Dr. AKM Momen said on Wednesday.
The Foreign Minister said it was not possible for Bangladesh to issue any travel documents for those having no legal papers.
Saudi Arabia is already a home to around a quarter-million Rohingya who took refuge in the kingdom under the late King Faisal in the 1960s. A senior official said most of these Rohingya people are located near Mecca.
From that time most of these Rohingya travelled to Saudi Arabia between different times.
Diplomatic sources said some of these Rohingya went to Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports. Some have taken passports or renewed them from Bangladesh mission in Saudi Arabia.
However, the Foreign Ministry has formed a committee led by the Foreign Secretary to scrutinize the whole issue.
"The Rohingyaw obtained passports by providing fake documents, including National Identity (NID) cards from local union council chairmen and other local government authorities," a senior official said.
In 2007-08 and 2009-10, Saudi Arabia brought up the matter of sending back Rohingyas who hold Bangladeshi passports. The country did not say anything at that time formally.


