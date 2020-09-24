Court records night guard’s deposition

Shukh Deb, the night guard of the residence of Aritree Adhikari, a ninth-grader student of Viqarunnisa Noon School who allegedly committed suicide, gave deposition before the trial court.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Wednesday recorded the night guard's statement and fixed November 4 for the deposition of the rest of the witnesses.

A total three witnesses, including the night guard, testified before the court.

On August 23, Aritree's mother Beauty Adhikary, gave her statement before the court.





