Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:01 AM
Govt ready to face second wave of C-19: Minister

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said second wave of coronavirus may begin in winter in the country.
The Health Minister came up with the remark while inaugurating a programme at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Zahid Maleque said, "There is a lot of discussion is going on about the second wave, but there is no reason to worry about it. The government is aware of the second wave. The hospital authorities are ready. Our doctors are now much more confident than ever before. We can overcome it. There is no reason to worry."
"People around the world are ignoring coronavirus. As a result, the second wave has started in many countries including the USA and Europe. In our country, the second wave of coronavirus may happen in winter.” The country's health sector has already shown its capability in dealing with coronavirus. The country's health sector is ready to deal with it," he added.
Zahid Maleque further said, "The health department including doctors and nurses is prepared to tackle the second phase of the deadly virus. People are going out of homes for their livelihood but they are indifferent towards health guidelines."  
The minister suggested people that they should avoid programmes like wedding and picnics in winter as coronavirus infection may increase at that time.
He also urged people to follow the Covid-19 health guidelines.
Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), Prof Abu Yusuf Fakir, Additional Director General of DGHS, Director of DMCH Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, and Principal of Dhaka Medical College Prof Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad were present at the opening ceremony.


