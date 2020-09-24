ACC sues Regent’s Shahed, four DGHS officials for graft





The case was filed with the approval of anti-graft body after a three-member team of the ACC investigated the matter.

Mohammad Shahed has been made the main accused in this case. The other four are DGHS former director of (hospitals and clinics) Md Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Md Yunus Ali. Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Md Didarul Islam.

ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwari has become the plaintiff in the case.

The lawsuit mentions that "The defendants worked in a coordinated manner to convert the Regent Hospital into a dedicated Covid Hospital with the aim of making money illegally."

Besides this, Regent Hospital tested 3939 Covid-19 samples free from the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM). On the other hand, Regent Hospital charged Tk 3,500 for each test from people and embezzled a total of Tk 13,786,500.

The Regent Hospital also demanded Tk 96,20,000 to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for food, residence and conveyance expenses for doctors, nurses, ward boys and other officials .















