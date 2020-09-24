Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:01 AM
PM witnesses presentation on JS Bhaban dev plan

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday witnessed a power-point presentation on different development plans and activities of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.
"There was a presentation on Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban development before the Prime Minister at Ganobhaban and the Prime Minister gave necessary directives in this regard," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.
There are 1,321 officials and employees at the Parliament Secretariat, but they are now facing accommodation problems in the present Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, sources said.
Under the circumstances, the Jatiya Sangsad authorities sought directives from the Prime Minister over a plan to utilise a 52,097sqft of land of North Plaza of the JS Bhaban for solving the accommodation problem of the JS staffers following the presentation, said the press secretary.
Besides, the presentation focused on different proposed infrastructures (but not built yet) like hospitality (convention) building and community building of the Parliament Complex, which were in the main design of Architect Louis I. Kahn.
Ihsanul Karim said presentations were also made on renovations of the main parliament building, MP hostels and five NAM buildings. During the time, he said, the prime minister gave necessary directives to the authorities concerned for the development of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.    -UNB


