Savar schoolgirl killing: Suspect held in Manikganj





The arrestee is Selim Paloan, 28, son of Hafezx Paloan in Savar municipality area.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said tipped off, police conducted a drive and arrested Selim in the morning.

He took part in the killing mission directly, said the OC.

However, Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, a member of a teen-gang and the prime accused in the case remained absconding.









On September 21, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar.

Police said stalker Mizanur Rahman used to disturb the victim.

After the girl rejected his unwelcome advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur hacked him with a knife, leaving her critically injured.

