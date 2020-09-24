Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest
Home City News

Savar schoolgirl killing: Suspect held in Manikganj

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

Police in a drive arrested a suspect in schoolgirl Nila killing case from Aricha in Manikganj district on Wednesday morning.
The arrestee is Selim Paloan, 28, son of Hafezx Paloan in Savar municipality area.
Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said tipped off, police conducted a drive and arrested Selim in the morning.
He took part in the killing mission directly, said the OC.
However, Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, a member of a teen-gang and the prime accused in the case remained absconding.




On September 21, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar.
Police said stalker Mizanur Rahman used to disturb the victim.
After the girl rejected his unwelcome advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur hacked him with a knife, leaving her critically injured.
Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, said police.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savar schoolgirl killing: Suspect held in Manikganj
Trailer helper held at Chattogram port
Light to moderate rain likely
DU student goes missing
Wedding ceremonies that corona failing to stop!
First video contest on Korean culture held
Met office forecasts light to moderate rain
Gonoashasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft