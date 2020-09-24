Trailer helper held at Chattogram port

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: A trailer helper was killed in a head-on collision at the ICD yard near CCT gate 2 of Chittagong port at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Farhad, 25, son of Mohammad Selim, hailed from Gunagari village in Banshkhali upazila. He was working in Dhaka Metro-681-0183.

According to port sources, M Farhad was a trailer helper of berth operator company Everest. He was crushed under the AC vehicle while transporting the container at the ICD yard adjacent to CCT Gate No. 2. He died on the spot.





