Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours, commencing at 9:00am.

According to a regular bulletin of BMD, "Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country." -UNB







