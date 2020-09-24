Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 1:00 AM
latest
Home City News

DU student goes missing

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

An MBA student of Dhaka University has gone missing from Amar Ekushey Hall's residential area on the campus.
The missing student, Mazidul Haque Prodhan is an MBA (evening) student of Department of Management of the university and went missing on Sunday (September 20) evening.
"Mazidul left house on Sunday evening and he has remained missing since then. We searched for him at different places including all the relatives' houses but in vain," said missing student's brother Shahidul Haque Prodhan.
Shahidul lodged a general diary (GD) with Shahbag Police Station seeking whereabouts of his brother.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savar schoolgirl killing: Suspect held in Manikganj
Trailer helper held at Chattogram port
Light to moderate rain likely
DU student goes missing
Wedding ceremonies that corona failing to stop!
First video contest on Korean culture held
Met office forecasts light to moderate rain
Gonoashasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft