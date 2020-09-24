DU student goes missing

An MBA student of Dhaka University has gone missing from Amar Ekushey Hall's residential area on the campus.

The missing student, Mazidul Haque Prodhan is an MBA (evening) student of Department of Management of the university and went missing on Sunday (September 20) evening.

"Mazidul left house on Sunday evening and he has remained missing since then. We searched for him at different places including all the relatives' houses but in vain," said missing student's brother Shahidul Haque Prodhan.

Shahidul lodged a general diary (GD) with Shahbag Police Station seeking whereabouts of his brother.







