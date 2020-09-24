First video contest on Korean culture held





The top prize went to Istinarah Surrat Nubah in the Korean culture category and Lost Dynasty (a group of five dancers) in the K-pop category.

A committee composed of five experts from various organizations, including RTV and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, reviewed the submitted video works and selected four award winners per the respective category on September 21.

The award ceremony will be held at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in October, and the prize-winning video entries will soon be uploaded to the Embassy's Facebook page for everyone to enjoy.

The event was organized by the Embassy in collaboration with the BDK Family (Bangladesh Korea friendship group) and KOICA Alumni Association.

Many talented Bangladeshi people, especially youngsters, interested in Korean culture and K-pop participated in the event, said the Embassy. -UNB















