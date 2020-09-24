

TIB findings on defaulted loans ominous



However, what comes as a shock in the list of findings of the TIB report is that , the country's central bank , Bangladesh Bank has been markedly inefficient to recover defaulted loans , and why not?



Government's policy makers and Bangladesh Bank repeatedly provided rescheduling facilities and also restructured loans. The schemes were not properly implemented, adding up more to the total debt. Moreover, legal restrictions, unending political interference, and pressure by business lobbies have made it ineffective to succeed in recovering defaulted loans.



In the long list of predicaments these are not all, poor governance including lack of oversight capacity, lack of leadership ability, transparency and accountability have driven all drives to utter failure. Much has been penned and advised on recovering of defaulted loans while completely overhauling the banking sector. Since the regulatory authority itself has failed to take action, we have enough reasons fearing a collapse any time sooner or later.











Riddled with mounting non-performing loans and rampant corruption, we now draw urgent attention of our political leadership. The point here, the country's economy is not immune from internal and external factors. Any major external shock such as the ongoing pandemic and the resulting bleak global economic outlook could send the sector spiralling into a liquidity crisis.



