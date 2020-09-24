





Smoking is detrimental to health, and scientists say that it is responsible for many diseases like cancer, heart diseases, liver disease, bronchitis etc. All of the smoking related diseases treatment is very costly and serious.



He who smokes regularly, is well informed about the negative impact of smoking as a label is tagged on Cigarette's packet which reads: smoking is detrimental to health. And it is mandatory for every cigarette company products as per instruction of World Health Organization (WHO). The man who stayed besides the smoking person equally suffers from its negative impacts and he or she can be equally affected.



Smoking in the public place is strictly prohibited by the laws and a person can be accused for punishment by the respective authority if found guilty of smoking in the public place. But we are observing that people are careless when they are smoking in bus, train, lunch, plain, passengers-stand, public field, market, shopping mall etc. It is very disgusting on way to road where they are puffing the smoke of cigarette to passersby.











Smokers should realise that smoking in public place is not his right, instead of, it is his bad habit that can he practice in a safe zone or indoors without disturbing others. A smoker should keep in mind that his single puff can be cause of annoyance of other people.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirSmoking is detrimental to health, and scientists say that it is responsible for many diseases like cancer, heart diseases, liver disease, bronchitis etc. All of the smoking related diseases treatment is very costly and serious.He who smokes regularly, is well informed about the negative impact of smoking as a label is tagged on Cigarette's packet which reads: smoking is detrimental to health. And it is mandatory for every cigarette company products as per instruction of World Health Organization (WHO). The man who stayed besides the smoking person equally suffers from its negative impacts and he or she can be equally affected.Smoking in the public place is strictly prohibited by the laws and a person can be accused for punishment by the respective authority if found guilty of smoking in the public place. But we are observing that people are careless when they are smoking in bus, train, lunch, plain, passengers-stand, public field, market, shopping mall etc. It is very disgusting on way to road where they are puffing the smoke of cigarette to passersby.Smokers should realise that smoking in public place is not his right, instead of, it is his bad habit that can he practice in a safe zone or indoors without disturbing others. A smoker should keep in mind that his single puff can be cause of annoyance of other people.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka