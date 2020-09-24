

On freelancing business...



Bangladesh is fast emerging as the next major global outsourcing destination. Our Prime Minister has recently addressed to recognise the freelancer in the society as a profession. Freelancing has become quite popular in the modern world as an outsourcing job and Bangladesh has a good potential to cope the freelancing job markets.



The result of the study, published in the Oxford Internet Institute web site, put India ahead of Bangladesh and the United States on the third position. India as the largest overall supplier of online labourers shares 24% of the total global online workers followed by Bangladesh with 16% and the United States with 12%. Apart from the US, countries like Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Russia, Italy and Spain are lagging behind Bangladesh.



Freelancing is a flexible job. There is no time barrier that the work must be completed within a certain period of time. Freelancers can do the work whenever they want and have the liberty to decide. But the greatest risk in freelancing is that there is no guarantee that freelancers will be paid or that their work will be accepted. Availability is also an important problem. Moreover, there is also no fixed income in freelancing, and the income depends on how much a freelancer can get.



Freelancing jobs include everything from computer programming to web design, tax preparation, and search engine optimization. This has generated a wide range of new opportunities for people in emerging markets that did not previously exist. Asia has become the number-one region for providing outsourcing services to the rest of the world. Consequently, freelancing has become a popular career option for many Bangladeshi people, offering a new and flexible source of income that suits their lifestyles.



Bangladesh is gradually drawing attention of the developed countries in respect of outsourcing of their IT-enabled products through freelancers mainly because of competitive price and quality. More than 500,000 freelancers are now working from their homes in Bangladesh for different global companies.



Bangladesh is competing with India, Pakistan and some eastern European countries in freelance work, which definitely speaks of the high calibre of Bangladeshi IT professionals. If the government takes sufficient measures to train-up fresh graduates of the country, then the earning from the sector would increase manifold shortly. Initial earning of a person is not that much attractive but after gaining experiences in the field; one can earn more than any professional of Bangladesh. Freelancers earn $15 to $20 per hour on an average for technical work, and $5 to $10 for administrative or non-technical work. A new comer in the sector earns around $2 to $5 depending on type of job.



Currently, freelancers bring an estimated $100 million a year into the country. With the recent launch of the PayPal-owned service Xoom, many had expected that receiving earnings into Bangladesh would become much easier, but freelancers say it has not been able to achieve the expected result. In fact, many still opt to use PayPal accounts belonging to friends or relatives living abroad to get paid for their services and later have it transferred to local bank accounts. But freelancers in neighbouring India are able to enjoy all services offered by PayPal.



Interestingly, one in every 10 of Bangladesh's 44 million young people is unemployed, according to research by World Vision Bangladesh. Moreover, thousands of graduates who are finishing their studies at different public and private universities in Bangladesh are failing to find suitable positions in the job market each year. As a result, the rate of educated unemployment in the country is increasing exponentially. So, these young unemployed people can easily start their career by taking some IT training and freelancing online. By doing so, they not only make a living but also contribute to the economy by earning a salary in a valuable foreign currency.



Furthermore, freelancers in Bangladesh are facing some difficulties and interestingly the biggest shortcoming is that most of the credit/debit cards of our country are not internationally recognised and accepted while inputs the freelancing sites and as a result, Bangladeshi freelancers have no access to create account in PayPal, Payoneer etc Bangladesh faced problems with payment system used by freelance marketplace. Only for this reason, many promised talented freelancers can't be registered for freelancing job market in this competitive marketplace. Moreover, no comprehensive training program for the new freelancers through government initiative are available in our country, some individual initiatives are seen in the market but that is not available across the country as they are only Dhaka based.



Again, freelancers must have good verbal and written communication skill in English to join in the freelancing market, some youth have good academic background but they lack in English proficiency. As a result, they can't cope with the global world. Fourthly, high speed internet as well as uninterrupted power supply is vital for growing freelancing job and business but that is not available in most of the local areas in Bangladesh. Lastly, freelancers have no social recognition and they feel discomfort in the society. One of the problems that freelancers often face while withdrawing money through their bank accounts is that many bank officials are not aware of the concept of freelancing.

