

Cumilla police implement corona progs with life-risk

To perform their duty, a total of 248 police members have been infected with the coronavirus; later on they were recovered after treatment. Of them, 85 ones have donated plasma.

According to field sources, these police members were infected while conducting different programmes including awareness-building and distribution of safety materials and foods. They also took infected people to hospitals and arranged burial for the dead ones. A total of 75,458 families were given food assistance.

So far, the district police administration has distributed a total of 50,000 leaflets as part of public awareness since the end of March, the sources informed.

To prevent the spread of corona, they sprayed disinfectant in 18 thanas. This disinfecting was also conducted in vehicles plying on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. At key points, they hung awareness signboards.

The sources also said, for ensuring safe operation, safety kits including PPI, mask, sanitizer and goggles were distributed among the police members.

Besides, in order to implement lockdown in transport sector, the police team worked round the clock.

To ensure food supply, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Nurul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM, launched 'Door to Door Shop' campaign.

In the last 54 days, 85,432 kg of rice, 52,901 kg of pulse, 53,240 kg of salt, 42,275 litres of oil, 54,339 kg of potato, 19,934 kg of sugar, 4,424 kg of onion, 11,586 pieces of soap, 120 packets of tissue, 5,972 packets of mosquito coil, 2,968 kg of garlic, 59 kg of detergent, 14,945 kg of peas, 2,635 kg of flour, 860 kg of ginger, 286 kg of tea leafs were distributed among 75,458 families.









Food assistance was also provided to gypsy community people. Foods were reached to about 3,000 families who could not collect those in queue.

Of the corona infected police members, 210 recovered after taking treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital while the remaining ones recovered at Rajarbagh Police Hospital in Dhaka.

SP Syed Nurul Islam said, taking life risk, Cumilla police members

are working at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and IGP. CUMILLA, Sept 23: The district police implemented various pro-people programmes with life-risk during the six months of corona pandemic.To perform their duty, a total of 248 police members have been infected with the coronavirus; later on they were recovered after treatment. Of them, 85 ones have donated plasma.According to field sources, these police members were infected while conducting different programmes including awareness-building and distribution of safety materials and foods. They also took infected people to hospitals and arranged burial for the dead ones. A total of 75,458 families were given food assistance.So far, the district police administration has distributed a total of 50,000 leaflets as part of public awareness since the end of March, the sources informed.To prevent the spread of corona, they sprayed disinfectant in 18 thanas. This disinfecting was also conducted in vehicles plying on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. At key points, they hung awareness signboards.The sources also said, for ensuring safe operation, safety kits including PPI, mask, sanitizer and goggles were distributed among the police members.Besides, in order to implement lockdown in transport sector, the police team worked round the clock.To ensure food supply, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Nurul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM, launched 'Door to Door Shop' campaign.In the last 54 days, 85,432 kg of rice, 52,901 kg of pulse, 53,240 kg of salt, 42,275 litres of oil, 54,339 kg of potato, 19,934 kg of sugar, 4,424 kg of onion, 11,586 pieces of soap, 120 packets of tissue, 5,972 packets of mosquito coil, 2,968 kg of garlic, 59 kg of detergent, 14,945 kg of peas, 2,635 kg of flour, 860 kg of ginger, 286 kg of tea leafs were distributed among 75,458 families.Food assistance was also provided to gypsy community people. Foods were reached to about 3,000 families who could not collect those in queue.Of the corona infected police members, 210 recovered after taking treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital while the remaining ones recovered at Rajarbagh Police Hospital in Dhaka.SP Syed Nurul Islam said, taking life risk, Cumilla police membersare working at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and IGP.