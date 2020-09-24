Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:59 AM
Call to make Vitamin A+ Campaign successful

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 23: Speakers at an orientation of journalists here on Wednesday underscored the need for making successful the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020 scheduled to be held from October 4 to October 17.
They were addressing the workshop held at the city's School Health Clinic and jointly organised by Khulna Civil Surgeon (CS) Office and Khulna City Corporation (KCC).
The main focus of the workshop was to devise ways and means on how to make the programme successful maintaining social distance and health guidelines amid corona.
Chaired by Khulna CS Dr Sujat Ahmed, KCC Health Officer Swapon Halder, Deputy Principal Officer of Khulna PID Md Javed Iqbal, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and General Secretary Mamun Reza, Assistant Director of Khulna Betar Md Mamun Akhter, addressed the workshop, among others.
CS Dr Sujat Ahmed said the CS office and the KCC have completed all preparations to feed Vitamin A capsules to over 3.38 lakh children aged between six to 59 months.
The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of Public Health Department and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning in association with the UNICEF.
The CS also said the main goal of the campaign is to maintain the prevalence of night blindness in children less than one per cent through maintaining the high coverage of Vitamin A supplementation among under five-year-old children.
He also said a total of 3,282 volunteers and 116 medical teams will work at 1,641 centres in this connection.  
It was told in the workshop that a total of 1,61,013 babies aged between 12 and 59 months will be administered red-coloured Vitamin A Capsule in Khulna District while a total of 1,37,333 babies will be fed the same capsule in the KCC area.


