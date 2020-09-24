Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:59 AM
400 whales die in Australia

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HOBART, Sept 23: At least 390 whales have died in a mass stranding in southern Australia, officials said on Wednesday, with rescuers managing to free just a few dozen survivors. Nearly the entire pod of 460 long-finned pilot whales stuck in Macquarie Harbour, on the rugged and sparsely populated west coast of Tasmania, has now perished.
"We have got a more accurate count and we can confirm that 390 whales are dead," Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service manager Nic Deka said. "There's around 30 left still alive but the good news is that we have saved 50," he said, describing the rescue effort as emotionally taxing.
The first of the giant mammals were found on Monday, sparking a major effort to free them from a sandbar only accessible by boat.   -AFP



