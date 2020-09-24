Lukashenko abruptly sworn in





The ceremony would normally have been publicised as a major state occasion but was instead held without warning following Lukashenko's claim of a landslide victory in the Aug. 9 election.

The opposition, which has staged more than six weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation, denounced the inauguration as illegitimate and called for more demonstrations on Wednesday evening.









The United States and European Union are drawing up sanctions against officials involved in the election and a subsequent crackdown by the security forces. -REUTERS





