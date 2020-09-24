

Navalny released from hospital

European leaders have demanded explanations from the Kremlin since Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia in August and was hospitalised there before being flown to Berlin. The Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner spent 32 days in Charite hospital in the German capital, including 24 days in intensive care, before his release on Tuesday, the hospital said. -AFP















BERLIN, Sept 23: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who the West believes was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, has been discharged from hospital after a month, his doctors in Berlin said on Wednesday.European leaders have demanded explanations from the Kremlin since Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia in August and was hospitalised there before being flown to Berlin. The Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner spent 32 days in Charite hospital in the German capital, including 24 days in intensive care, before his release on Tuesday, the hospital said. -AFP